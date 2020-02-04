Global Herbal Medicine Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global Herbal Medicine Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Herbal Medicine Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The Herbal Medicines are a specific type of dietary supplement extracted from various parts of the plant which includes bark, leaves, seeds, berries, and roots. Herbalism has emerged from a long historical tradition of utilizing nature for curing chronic and infectious diseases. Herbal medicines are available in many dosage forms such as extracts, tablets, dried plants, and others. The rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases which includes liver & heart diseases and surging aging population in both the developed and developing countries along with the release of current good manufacturing practices for dietary supplements are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe.

In addition, recent technological advancements & rise in research & development investment in the healthcare sector are the major factors which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming years. Herbal medicines are more affordable than conventional medicine, it strengthens the immune system, it is easier to obtain than prescription medicine, it stabilizes the hormone & metabolism and many more. These benefits are also propelling the demand for herbal medicines among its end-users across the world. However, lack of awareness among individuals regarding the use of & dosage of herbal medicines is one of the major factors which limit the market growth of Herbal Medicine over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global Herbal Medicine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/dominant region in the global Herbal Medicine market due to the increasing consumption of herbal medicine in developing countries such as India and China. Europe is the second-largest region to grow in the Herbal Medicine market due to the increasing disposable income of the individuals and rising demand for natural therapies in the region. North America is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Root

 Leaf

 Flower

 Other

By End-User:

 Western Herbalism

 Traditional Chinese Medicine

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

