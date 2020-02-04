Global Genetic Engineering Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global Genetic Engineering Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major driving factor of the global Genetic Engineering market is the surging utility of technologies such as CRISPR, Talen & ZNF and rising focus on innovation in Gene Therapy in Genetic Engineering. In addition, increasing funding for research and the development of medical products is some other driving factor that drives the market. However, one of the major restraining factors of the Genetic Engineering market is a high amount of investment. Genetic engineering is also known as genetic modification or genetic manipulation. It is the direct manipulation of an organism’s genes using biotechnology. It is a set of technologies used to change the genetic makeup of cells, including the transfer of genes within and across species boundaries to produce improved or novel organisms. Genetic engineering allows for plants or animals to be modified so their maturity can occur at a quicker pace. Genetic modification can also help to create resistance to common forms of organism death. Genetic engineering can also change the traits of plants or animals so that they produce greater yield per plant. Any genetic mutation caused by environmental mutagens may also be corrected through genetic engineering.

The regional analysis of the Global Genetic Engineering Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America has dominated the market of total generating revenue with 40% across the globe in 2016 due to the increasing use of genetic engineering for use of gene therapy, high incidence of cancer and increasing awareness for the use of stem cells. Europe is also contributing a second-largest major share in the global market of Genetic Engineering. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the coming years due to the presence of developing countries, companies grabbing these opportunities and extracting their presence in the region. The Middle East and Africa hold the least share in the global genetic engineering market owing to the limited availability of medical facilities.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Merck KGAA

• Horizon Discovery Group Plc

• Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

• New England Biolabs

• Genscript Biotech Corporation

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Origene Technologies Inc.

• Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Devices:

 PCR

 Gene Gun

 Gel Assemblies

 Others

Techniques:

 Artificial Selection

 Gene Splicing

 Cloning

 Others

By End-User:

 Research Institutes

 Academic Institutes

 Pharmaceutical Industries

 Others

By Application:

 Agriculture

 Medical Industry

 Forensic Science

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

