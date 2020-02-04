Coating Additives Market Astonishing Growth| BASF, Clariant, IFC Coating, ALTANA, allnex

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research report to its exhaustive repository. The research report, titled Global Coating Additives Market Research Report 2019, presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall market.

Global coating additives market is expected to reach USD 11.58 billion by 2025, from USD 7.20 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Some of the Prominent Players of Global Coating Additives Market are: BASF, Clariant, IFC Coating, ALTANA, allnex group, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BYK Additives & Instruments, The DOW Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Michelman, Inc., Croda International Plc, Cytec Industries Inc., Angus Chemical Company, Lonza Group, Buckman Laboratories International.

Data Collection Matrix

Drivers and Restraints of the Coating Additives Industry

Increase in infrastructure of building & construction industry

Rise in automotive industry

Unstable prices of raw materials

Increased demand of eco-friendly paints

Competitive Landscape

Global Coating Additives Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the global coating additives market is segmented into acrylic, fluoropolymers, urethanes, metallic additives, and others.

On the basis of function, the global coating additives market is segmented into anti-foaming, wetting & dispersion, rheology modification, biocides, impact modification, and others.

On the basis of formulation, the global coating additives market is segmented into water-borne coatings, solvent-borne coatings, solventless coatings, powder-based coatings, and radiation curable coatings.

On the basis of end user, the global coating additives market is segmented into residential & commercial buildings, automotive, architectural, industrial, wood & furniture and others.

Global Coating Additives Market Regional Analysis:

The global Coating Additives market is extensively analyzed on the basis of geography, where important regions and countries are deeply studied to understand their current and future market growth. The report provides market shares, consumption, production, revenue, and other estimations of regional markets. This helps players to target lucrative areas of the global Coating Additives market and expand their market presence across the world.

Geographic landscape North America (United States, Canada & Mexico) Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc) Europe (Germany, UK, France etc) Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc) Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Coating Additives market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Coating Additives market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Coating Additives market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

