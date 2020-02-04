Agricultural Drones: Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast up to 2025

‘Global Agricultural Drones Market Report With Major Players, Types, Applications, And Leading Regions‘ Is an Analytical Tool for Highlighting Changes, Evaluating the Current Market, And Encouraging the Ongoing Trends. The Report Contains Different Expectations Identified with Market Size, Income, Generation, Agricultural Drones CAGR, Consumption, Cost, And Other Generous Elements. This Agricultural Drones Report Admits the Competitive and Rapidly Evolving Industry, Marketing Advice That Is Up to Date Is Imperative to Track Performance and Make Decisions Such as Both Endurance and Growth.

Agriculture is considered as a prime area of potential growth in the drone industry because of the technology’s ability to help survey crops and gather real-time information on farmland. Crop-spraying drones are suitable for all kinds of complex terrain, crops and plantations of varying heights. In addition, precise and accurate crop spraying ensures the best coverage and application of fertilizers or pesticides on lands. Agricultural drones are anticipated to account for a significant and ever-growing portion of the overall agricultural drones industry in the next decade. GMD predicts the global agricultural drones or UAVs market to grow phenomenally at 37.1% per annum by unit shipment, and 28.9% yearly on average by annual sales revenue generated from agricultural UAV hardware, drone software and servicing section over the next decade (2016-2025).

The report also includes current competitive scenario and the main agricultural drones on market, and profiles 32 agri-drone vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Businesses Segmentation of Agricultural Drones Market

Based on UAV system segment, the global market is segmented into the following three sections:

• Drones Hardware (frame, controller system, propulsion system, sensors, cameras, etc.)

• Drones Software (imaging software, GPS, GIS, etc.)

• Service (cloud service, integration, engineering, and management)

By application field of agricultural drones, the following key segments of the market are studied:

• Crop Spraying

• Field Mapping

• Pest Control

• Seeding

• Livestock Management

• Others

On basis of rotor type or lifting technology, the global market is segmented into four sections:

• Fixed-Wing Drones

• Multi-Rotor Drones

• Single-Rotor Drones

• Hybrid-Rotor Drones

Geographically This Agricultural Drones Report Is Split into Several Important Areas, Together with Production, Consumption, Revenue (Million USD), And Market Share and Growth Pace in Those Regions, By Forecast, Covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, And Africa.

