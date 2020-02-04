Short Read Sequencing Market to See Massive Growth by 2027

Global Short Read Sequencing Market research report is very much essential in many ways to grow the business and thrive in the market. The market transformations are highlighted here which occur because of the moves of key players and brands like developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations that in turn changes the view of the global face of Healthcare industry.

Global Short Read Sequencing Market By Technology (Next- Generation Sequencing, Sanger Sequencing), Product (Instruments, Consumables, Services), Application (Oncology, Clinical Investigation, Reproductive Health, HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring, Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development, Agrigenomics & Forensics, Consumer Genomics), Workflow (Pre- Sequencing, Sequencing, Data Analysis), End- User (Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities, Other), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

The major players covered in the short read sequencing market report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc, GENEWIZ, GenScript., 10x Genomics., Macrogen Inc, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, Fasteris, General Electric, Eurofins Scientific, among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Short Read Sequencing Market

Short read sequencing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 23.15 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.34% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing demand for personalized medicines and technological advancement & development in healthcare industry are the factor for the growth of this market.

Increasing adoption of short-read sequencing is the factor for the growth of this market. There is also increasing collaboration & partnership for genetic sequencing which is also expected to drive the market. They are also cost- effective method of detection of genetic abnormalities which also enhance the market growth. Rising demand for advanced technologies for clinical diagnostics is another factor which is also expected to create opportunities for the short read sequencing market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027

This short read sequencing market report provides details of market share, new developments, product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Short Read Sequencing Market Scope and Market Size

Short read sequencing market is segmented of the basis of technology, application, product, workflow, and end- users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on technology, short read sequencing market is segmented into next- generation sequencing, and sanger sequencing.

Short read sequencing market is segmented on the basis of product are instruments, consumables, and services.

On the basis of application, the short read sequencing market is segmented on the basis of oncology, clinical investigation, reproductive health, HLA typing/immune system monitoring, metagenomics, epidemiology & drug development, agrigenomics & forensics, and consumer genomics.

The workflow segment is further divided into pre- sequencing, sequencing, and data analysis.

The global short read sequencing market has also been segmented based on the end use into academic research, clinical research, hospitals & clinics, pharma & biotech entities, and other.

Short Read Sequencing Market Country Level Analysis

Short read sequencing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, application, product, workflow, and end- users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the short read sequencing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital short read sequencing market due to availability of a regulatory environment supporting the development of genomics while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of changing reimbursement policy in the country.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Short read sequencing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for short read sequencing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the short read sequencing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Short Read Sequencing Market Share Analysis

Short read sequencing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to digital short read sequencing market.

Customization Available: Global Short Read Sequencing Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

