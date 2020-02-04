Sci-Tech
Global Router and Switch Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025
“Global Router and Switch Market industry valued approximately USD 31.83 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.29% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”
The major factors maneuvering the growth are the abundance of Wi-Fi technology, the increasing need for enterprise WLAN equipment, high consumption of high-speed Gigabit Ethernet, merging of residential and business networks.
Moreover, escalating wants for devices with the internet, development of cloud networking along with increasing espousal of virtualized technology is anticipated to steer growth. Also, escalating espousal of Power over Ethernet (PoE).
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Product:
Multiservice Edge
Internet Exchange
ATM Switch
Ethernet Service Edge
Service Provider
Services:
Ethernet Access
BRAS
Internet Data Center/Hosting
Ethernet Aggregation
Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Avici Systems, Juniper Networks, Cisco, Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp., Alcatel-Lucent, ADTRAN Inc., and Ericsson. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.
Target Audience of the Router and Switch Market Study
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
