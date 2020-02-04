Industry
Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025
“Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure industry valued approximately USD 1.20 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 47.9% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”
More adoption of EV or electric vehicles can be credited to growing R&D, initiatives were taken to upgrade the currently used EV models, and making them on par with the currently used fuel powered car models. Moreover, companies are striving for enhancing Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), making them more suitable for usage.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Charger Type:
Slow Chargers
Fast Chargers
Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Chargemaster Plc, Evatran LLC, Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, ChargePoint, Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Tesla Motors, Inc., and Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Target Audience of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market Study
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
