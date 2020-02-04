Global Bearings Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global Bearings industry valued approximately USD 81.5 billion in 2015 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.05% over the forecast period 2014-2025.”

The growing application of high capacity bearings in wind turbines is expected to fuel the demand of bearings in the coming years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Application:

 Automotive

 Agriculture

 Electrical

 Mining & Construction

 Railway & Aerospace

 Automotive Aftermarket

 Others

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014

Base year – 2015

Forecast period – 2014 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are NSK Global, NTN Co., Timken, JTEKT, SKF, Schaeffler Group, HKT Bearings Ltd., and NBI Bearings Europe. The fierce competitiveness has made the manufactures to spend in product developments to improve upon the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Bearings Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors