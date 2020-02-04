Industry
Global Automotive Transmission Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025
“Global Automotive Transmission industry valued approximately USD 143 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.76% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”
The increasing usage Automatic Manual Transmission is speculated to escalate the demands of Automotive Transmissions.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Transmission Type:
Manual
Automatic
Fuel Type:
Gasoline
Diesel
Vehicle Type:
Passenger Cars
LCVs
ICVs
HCVs
Off-road
Construction
Defense
Farm Tractors
Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG., Getrag, Magna International Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Continental AG, Jatco Ltd., and GKN PLC. The companies are spending a lot on their research and development programs to keep up with the dynamically changing technologies in the market. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers.
Target Audience of the Automotive Transmission Market Study
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6613-global-automotive-transmission-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com