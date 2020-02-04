Global Automotive Transmission Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global Automotive Transmission industry valued approximately USD 143 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.76% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The increasing usage Automatic Manual Transmission is speculated to escalate the demands of Automotive Transmissions.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Transmission Type:

 Manual

 Automatic

Fuel Type:

 Gasoline

 Diesel

Vehicle Type:

 Passenger Cars

 LCVs

 ICVs

 HCVs

 Off-road

 Construction

 Defense

 Farm Tractors

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG., Getrag, Magna International Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Continental AG, Jatco Ltd., and GKN PLC. The companies are spending a lot on their research and development programs to keep up with the dynamically changing technologies in the market. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers.

Target Audience of the Automotive Transmission Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors