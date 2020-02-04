Global Automotive Electronics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global Automotive Electronics industry valued approximately USD 3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.75% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The growing safety considerations, increasing demands of high-end electronics for the purpose of navigation, infotainment and the growing adoption of the electric and hybrid vehicles owing to increasing awareness of energy efficient vehicles are some of the factors for the growing demand.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Application:

 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

 Body Electronics

 Infotainment

 Powertrain

 Safety Systems

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, ST Microelectronics N.V., ON Semiconductor Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., OMRON Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. These companies are investing in intelligent electronics in order that their products are environment-friendly and secure to drive. Acquisitions, effective mergers, agreements and contracts some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Target Audience of the Automotive Electronics Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors