Acrylic Acid Market Analysis And Forecast – Dominant Players are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Hexion Inc. (U.S.)

Global consumption of Acrylic Acid is forecast to grow around 5.0% in the long-term forecast. The demand was slightly depressed in 2008-2009 on account of the financial crisis and in 2014-2015 due to the volatility in crude oil prices.

Acrylic acid is one of the most versatile monomers primarily used as building blocks for many polymer formulations. Acrylic acid has two major markets acrylic esters and glacial acrylic acid. Glacial acrylic acid is primarily used in the manufacturing of Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) which is primarily used in baby diapers and personal care. SAP is also used for water treatment and textiles. Acrylic Esters finds use in applications like surface coatings, paper treatment, detergents, plastic additives, textiles, sealants, adhesives and others.

Historically, demand growth has been dominated by Asia-Pacific in volume terms, which has seen an average growth in demand of 8% per annum in the period 2000 to 2015, growth in developed markets of North America and Western Europe was much slower as compared to other regions. Demand from developing countries such as China and India is expected to lead the higher growth from Asian markets.

Growth in developed nations is modest as the market for SAP is fully penetrated and acrylic esters market is growing line with the GDP. SAP growth in these regions is primarily driven by consumers switching to baby diapers. SAP growth will be the strongest in Asia-Pacific as the population in the developing countries continues to increase its use in disposable diapers and adult incontinence while it will be moderate in mature regions of North America, Western Europe and Japan.

Companies Covered-

Arkema (France), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Hexion Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), PJSC Sibur Holding (Russia), Sasol Limited (South Africa), amongst others.

The study covers demand-supply analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Poland and South Korea.

This study presents the Acrylic Acid production, revenue, and market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Key points of Acrylic Acid Market Report

The report provides a basic overview of Acrylic Acid industry including definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores Global and Chinese major players in Acrylic Acid market. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company.

The report depicts the global and Chinese total Acrylic Acid market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export, by statistical analysis.

The global Acrylic Acid market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2024 development trends, analyze upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Acrylic Acid market.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Acrylic Acid Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2024 global and Chinese Acrylic Acid market covering all important parameters.

Key Stakeholders for the report:

The stakeholders include dissolving pulp producers, buyers, agents, traders, logistical service providers, banks and consultants. It has become a key reference tool for the marketing departments in these companies and is also commonly used for strategic planning and by investor relations. The service helps clients to plan effectively and successfully: to identify and seize opportunities and strategize for any threats.

The overview of the report and a brief TOC is as below:

Introduction

2. Study Coverage & Research Methodology

3. Manufacturing Process & Technology

4. Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025)

5. Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast)

5.1. Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

5.2. Demand-Supply Analysis By Region/Country (2014-2025)

5.2.1. Global

5.2.2. Western Europe

5.2.3. Central & Eastern Europe

5.2.4. Asia-Pacific

5.2.5. Central & South America

5.2.6. Middle East & Africa

6. Supplier Profile

7. Market Overview

8. Macro-Economic Outlook

9. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations

– Data sources and Research Methodology used for market research are:

Primary Sources

In-depth Interview with market-related players, such as:

Manufactures

Distributors

End-users

Suppliers

Experts

Primary Surveys

Secondary Sources

Industry Association Data

Government Document

International Organization Document

News/Book/Journal

Related Database

Market Research Report

Annual Report/Presentation

Online Source Information

