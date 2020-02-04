Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Growth Rate By Top Key Players – Kuraray Co. Ltd., LG MMA Corp, Lotte Chemical Corporation

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for PMMA accounting for almost 60% of total PMMA demand and it is expected to register a growth of around 7% over the forecast period.

The growth in demand can be attributed to the rising demand for high-quality plastics in automotive and electronics segments. Moreover, the growing infrastructural development is increasing the demand for PMMA in Asia-Pacific. The economy in Asia-Pacific has been thriving on account of the advancements witnessed in the automobiles, electrical & electronics, industrial and consumer & home appliances. Growing purchasing power in the developing economies is seen as a key driver of demand for plastics like PMMA.

Growth in production of automobiles and initiatives taken by original equipment manufacturers to reduce the weight of the vehicles will further drive the demand of PMMA in the long-term forecast.

The electronics sector accounts for a significant share of exports in most countries in Asia-Pacific. Large quantities of the world’s consumer electronics come from the ASEAN region. Plastics like PMMA are being widely employed in auto parts, consumer goods and electrical & electronics applications. High growth in the manufacture of electrical & electronics and other industrial appliances that require PMMA are expected to drive the PMMA demand growth in the long-term forecast.

Increasing per capita income among the middle class in countries such as China and India is anticipated to fuel automotive sales, subsequently boosting product demand. The region is also witnessing numerous investments from multinational players who are shifting their production bases to these emerging economies in order to tap lucrative opportunities in the region.

Companies Covered-

Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Asahi Kasei Chemicals corp., BASF, Evonik Industries AG, Formosa Plastics Corp., Heilongjiang zhongmeng longxin chemical co., Ltd, Kaohsiung Monomer Company Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., LG MMA Corp, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Lucite International Limited, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., SABIC, Shanghai Jing Qi Polymer Science Co. (SJPS), Sumitomo, amongst others.

The study covers demand-supply analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Poland and South Korea.

This study presents the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) production, revenue, and market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Key points of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Report

The report provides a basic overview of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) industry including definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores Global and Chinese major players in Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company.

The report depicts the global and Chinese total Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export, by statistical analysis.

The global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2024 development trends, analyze upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2024 global and Chinese Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market covering all important parameters.

Key Stakeholders for the report:

The stakeholders include dissolving pulp producers, buyers, agents, traders, logistical service providers, banks and consultants.

The overview of the report and a brief TOC is as below:

Introduction

2. Study Coverage & Research Methodology

3. Manufacturing Process & Technology

4. Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025)

5. Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast)

5.1. Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

5.2. Demand-Supply Analysis By Region/Country (2014-2025)

5.2.1. Global

5.2.2. Western Europe

5.2.3. Central & Eastern Europe

5.2.4. Asia-Pacific

5.2.5. Central & South America

5.2.6. Middle East & Africa

6. Supplier Profile

7. Market Overview

8. Macro-Economic Outlook

9. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations

– Data sources and Research Methodology used for market research are:

Primary Sources

In-depth Interview with market-related players, such as:

Manufactures

Distributors

End-users

Suppliers

Experts

Primary Surveys

Secondary Sources

Industry Association Data

Government Document

International Organization Document

News/Book/Journal

Related Database

Market Research Report

Annual Report/Presentation

Online Source Information

The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Report delivers:

One main report published in Aug, containing detailed supply, demand and price analyses and five-year forecasts for dissolving pulp. The reports are distributed as electronic copies in PDF and Excel.

There is also an option of two interim forecast updates, published in June and December. These together with the main reports, these short update reports allow the key forecast data and assumptions – in particular, the price forecast – to be updated every quarter. Distributed electronically via PDF and Excel.

Free consultation with the analyst for 1 year from the date of purchase of the report.

Free consultation with the analyst for 1 year from the date of purchase of the report.

