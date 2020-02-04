Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market Huge Growth By Leading Key Players – Suining Qinglong, Chengdu Bonimen, Guanghan Jinxin

The growth for ACM rubber is projected at a steady rate of 3.5% during the forecast period 2018-2025 according to Prismane Consulting’s Acrylic Elastomers Model which includes AEM and ACM.

Asia-Pacific accounts for a share of around 40% followed by Western Europe at 30%. The major capacities in the European region include Zeon, Unimatec, Denka amongst others. The major applications of ACM in the automotive & transportation sector include Seals, Gaskets, Hoses, Dampers and CVJ and ACM consumption for gaskets for the largest share.

Western Europe is one of the largest consumers of engineering thermoplastics. In terms of manufacturing, the Western European plastics industry accounts for around 19% of the global plastics industry. Germany is the largest producer and consumer of plastics with the well-established automotive industry. In terms of ACM consumption, the region ranks second after Asia-Pacific with a demand of 8.6 kilotons and automotive is the single biggest end-user industry. Brexit is likely to have an impact on the automotive sector as well as OEM’s in Europe as it will impact tariffs, currency and labour cost.

The UK has a strong growth in terms of automotive manufacturing since past few years but it is likely to be affected by the country’s departure from the EU. UK exports around 70% of its car production volume, out of which around 60% is exported to EU countries. Germany and the UK witnessed a slight decline in their automotive production in 2017 mainly because of the peak achieved in 2016 and on account of political uncertainties.

The use of AEM in turbo-engine hoses is driving its demand. Similarly, OEM manufacturers are adopting ACM or mixtures of ACM & AEM for automotive hoses. This generally drives the ACM demand worldwide in turbocharged engines. Currently, around 70% of global turbocharged engines are being produced in Europe followed by the Asia Pacific accounting for almost 30%, dominated by Japanese turbo-engine manufacturers. The major potential lies in Asia where China has not fully adopted turbocharged engines due to subsidized gasoline prices and continuously changing environmental regulations.

Companies Covered-

Zeon Corporation, Osaka Soda, Unimatec (NOK) Corporation, Jianfeng Haokang Chemical, Suining Qinglong, Chengdu Bonimen, Guanghan Jinxin, Jiujiang Shilong, Anhui Huajing, Chengdu Dowhon New Material Company, Jiujiang Rubber Technology, Chenguang Flouro & Silicone Polymer, Changzhou Haiba, Other Manufacturers.

The study covers demand-supply analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Poland and South Korea.

This study presents the Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) production, revenue, and market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Key points of Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market Report

The report provides a basic overview of Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) industry including definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores Global and Chinese major players in Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) market. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company.

The report depicts the global and Chinese total Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export, by statistical analysis.

The global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2024 development trends, analyze upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) market.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2024 global and Chinese Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) market covering all important parameters.

Key Stakeholders for the report:

The stakeholders include dissolving pulp producers, buyers, agents, traders, logistical service providers, banks and consultants. It has become a key reference tool for the marketing departments in these companies and is also commonly used for strategic planning and by investor relations. The service helps clients to plan effectively and successfully: to identify and seize opportunities and strategize for any threats.

