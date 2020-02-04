Phthalic Anhydride Market Detailed Analysis and Huge Growth by Top Players – BASF SE (Germany), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Lanxess (Germany)

The global demand for Phthalic Anhydride is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 1.5-2%. The market is segmented according to applications such as Plasticizers, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Others.

Phthalic anhydride is commercially produced by oxidation of ortho-xylene. Phthalic anhydride is generally used as a plasticizer and the plasticizer market is greatly dependent on the economic state of the country. This has reflected in the consumption of phthalic anhydride in the last decade. China has become the largest consumer of phthalic anhydride and contributes a major share in the plasticizer market. Other regions having significant demand include Western Europe followed by North America. Phthalic anhydride is commercially available in molten as well as solid-state. The molten state is more common.

The Asia Pacific was the largest consumer in 2013 on account of the growth of construction and automotive industries, particularly in China and India. Asia Pacific phthalic anhydride market was valued at USD 3.55 billion in 2013 and is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period due to abundant raw material availability. Tightened supply and increasing inventory management of PA among producers has created downward pressure on the prices of the raw materials in the region.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share in terms of volume and revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2014 to 2020. The region is expected to witness sluggish growth on account of the slow recovery of manufacturing industries from the effects of economic downturn. In 2019, phthalic anhydride raw materials supply was restricted owing to the implementation of force majeure on BP’s upstream (orthoxylene) production plant in Gelsenkirchen, Germany and reduction of raw material imports from Russia which has led to the crisis. However, other European PA plants have increased their utilization rate to increase their production capacity.

North America accounted for over 14% of the revenue share in 2013. Recovery of the construction industry in the U.S. post the economic downturn in 2008-09 is expected to promote application scope of speciality polymers. As a result, UPR and phthalate plasticizers are anticipated to gain momentum on account of being used as a raw material for the production of various speciality polymers including PVC and FRP.

Companies Covered-

BASF SE (Germany), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Lanxess (Germany), Polynt SpA (Italy), Proviron Basic Chemicals (Belgium), Slovnaft (Slovakia), and among others.

The study covers demand-supply analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Poland and South Korea.

This study presents the Phthalic Anhydride production, revenue, and market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Key points of Phthalic Anhydride Market Report

The report provides a basic overview of Phthalic Anhydride industry including definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores Global and Chinese major players in Phthalic Anhydride market. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company.

The report depicts the global and Chinese total Phthalic Anhydride market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export, by statistical analysis.

The global Phthalic Anhydride market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2024 development trends, analyze upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Phthalic Anhydride market.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Phthalic Anhydride Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2024 global and Chinese Phthalic Anhydride market covering all important parameters.

Key Stakeholders for the report:

The stakeholders include dissolving pulp producers, buyers, agents, traders, logistical service providers, banks and consultants. It has become a key reference tool for the marketing departments in these companies and is also commonly used for strategic planning and by investor relations. The service helps clients to plan effectively and successfully: to identify and seize opportunities and strategize for any threats.

