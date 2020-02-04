Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market industry valued approximately USD 110.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.8% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The capability of IIoT to minimize the costs has been one of the paramount factors in the growing adoption of this market. Other key drivers for this industry include notable investment perks like risen productivity, process automation, and time-to-market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Component:

Solution

o Remote Monitoring

o Data Management

o Analytics

o Security Solutions

o Others

Services

o Professional

o Managed

Platform

o Connectivity Management

o Application Management

o Device Management

End-Use:

 Manufacturing

 Energy & Power

 Oil & Gas

 Healthcare

 Logistics & Transports

 Agriculture

 Others

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are General Electric Company, Intel Corp., IBM Corp., Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Microsoft Corporation, and ABB. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Other strategies include collaborations, partnerships, and product launches.

Target Audience of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors