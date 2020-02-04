Global Reverse Logistics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global Reverse Logistics Market valued approximately USD 435.13 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

The Reverse Logistics Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Reverse logistics is the process of moving goods from final destination and receiving returned products/ materials for proper disposal. Reverse logistics comprises of activities, which includes remanufacturing, redesigning, and refurbishing. Moreover, it also includes the process of returning merchandise/product due to damage, salvage, restock, and seasonal & excess inventory. Reverse logistics is associated with the reuse of products/merchandise. It includes the process of planning, implementing, and controlling the cost-effective, efficient flow of raw materials, inventory, final goods, or reducing the energy and pollution from transportation. increasing demand from consumers for goods/products from numerous industries, such as medical devices, automotive, consumer electronics goods & products, construction equipment and packaging machines etc.

Additionally, the emergence of blockchain technology in logistics industry is another major factor boosting the market. Blockchain technology has numerous advantages including decrease in incidence of fraud, increase in security, automation of data flow to enhance speed and efficiency, rise in traceability, and decrease in paperwork, are making the reverse logistics system and process efficient and economical. Moreover, rise in need of reverse logistics due to increase in e-waste holds is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, increase in quality control and uncertainty in reverse logistics process are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Reverse Logistics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising logistics company offering services associated with reverse logistics and expansion of e-commerce industry in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Reverse Logistics market over the upcoming years. Further, North America is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to increasing manufacturing activities and surging economic growth rate in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

C.H. Robinson

DB Schenker

The Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corporation

Kintetsu World Express (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Reverse Logistics Company

Core Logistic Private Ltd.

Deliveryontime Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Delcart

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD.

Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

United Parcel Service

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Returning Merchandise/Product

Reusable Packaging

Remanufacturing

Redesigning and Refurbishing

Others

By Application:

Packaging

Consumer Electric

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Automotive

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

