Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Growing Demands and Precise Outlook – Bostik SA (France), Lord Corporation (U.S.), Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd. (U.K.)

Adhesives & Sealants market is estimated to be over 60 Billion USD with Industrial & Construction sector accounting for a major share. Adhesives account for 90% of the global market while sealants making up the balance. Industrial adhesives and sealant market are estimated over 34 Billion USD while the construction sector accounts for over 22 Billion USD.

Amongst these 100 players, the top 5 players account for a whooping share of more than 30% or almost one-third of the total market. All other players other than the top 100 account for a marginal share. Global adhesives and sealants market is estimated to witness an average growth of 4 to 5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025. Geographically, Asia Pacific is the largest market followed by North America and Western Europe. Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe and Middle East Africa together account for slightly more than 35%. A growing middle class along with an increase in disposable income and improved standard of living in Asia-Pacific has generated a strong demand for adhesives and sealants.

Growth in Asian countries has significantly outpaced North America and Western Europe and this trend is estimated to continue in the near future. Asia-Pacific is the biggest market at global level in 2017 accounting for almost 40% of the global demand on account of increased adhesive use in athletic footwear and shoe manufacturing market and shift of the footwear manufacturing from North America and Europe to Asia-Pacific regions like China, India, Vietnam, South Korea and other South-East Asian Countries. The demand for all types of adhesives and sealants in Western Europe has been relatively weaker due to more challenging economic conditions. In another major restructuring event; the United Kingdom has opted for a hard exit from the European Union, opening speculations and debates on new trade policies in the European Union. The UK is on course to leave the union in March 2019. The U.K. is now renegotiating its future trade relations and planning for a two years “transition” period to smooth the way to post-Brexit relations. The ongoing recovery in the North American building & construction sector is likely to push the demand for adhesives and sealants in the mid-term forecast.

Companies Covered-

3M Corporation (U.S.), Henkel AG and Company (Germany), ITW Devcon (U.S.), Master Bond (U.S.), Super Glue Corporation. (U.S.), Bostik SA (France), Lord Corporation (U.S.), Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd. (U.K.), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Adhesive System Inc. (U.S.), Sika Corp (Switzerland), among others.

The study covers demand-supply analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Poland and South Korea.

This study presents the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives production, revenue, and market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

