Urethane Surface Coatings Market Huge Growth By Leading Key Players – Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Paints and Coatings are manufactured using raw materials such as polymer resins, pigments & fillers, additives and solvents. In terms of the raw material type required, resins account for around 45% followed by pigments and fillers with 30% of the global paints and coatings demand. Resins used for the production of paints and coatings are acrylic, urethane, alkyd and epoxy which acts as a binder in the paints industry. Solvent comprises around 20% and constitutes alcohols, esters, ketones, glycols and glycol ethers. Oxygenated solvents have higher demand in paints and coatings formulations with more than 50% demand in paints and coatings products. Sub segments of additives used in paints & coatings include rheology modifiers, surfactants, biocides, foam control and others.

Paints & Coatings market is estimated at over 47 million tons in 2017 with Asia-Pacific leading the global demand with 48% consumption. China alone accounts for one-third of the global paints & coatings demand. Other important regions include North America and Western Europe accounting for 33% of the global demand. The Asia Pacific will remain the leading consumer of paints & coatings during the forecast period and will further increase its global dominance. Decorative coatings account for a major share with 45% global consumption followed by industrial & protective coating. In terms of base material used, water-based coatings dominate the paints & coatings market with 51% global consumption. Solvent-based coatings are also a major part of paints & coatings industry accounting for around 45% of the global paints & coatings market. Powder-based and other types constitute 4% of the global market. In the forecast period, the solvent-based coatings are expected to grow at a slower rate on account of strict environmental regulations regarding emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC’s) in developed as well as developing countries. On the other hand, water and powder-based paints & coatings are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4-5% during the forecast period globally.

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd. (Japan), Axalta Coatings System LLC (US), Tikkurila Oyj (Finland), Jotun A/S (Norway), RPM International Inc. (US), among others.

The study covers demand-supply analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Poland and South Korea.

