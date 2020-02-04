Caprolactum Market Analysis and Precise Outlook – Highsun Group (China), KuibyshevAzot PJSC (Russia), Lanxess AG (Germany), Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)

The global caprolactum demand was estimated to be over 5500 Kilo tons in the year 2016 which has grown at an aggregate rate of 3% between 2012 and 2016. Utilization rates were around 78% in the year 2016. Utilization rates declined from 90% to 78% between the years 2012 to 2016 due to major capacity additions in China causing global caprolactum demand-supply imbalance and restructuring in America & European Market.

Ask for a sample copy before purchase (Available discount of 35%):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0115154202/caprolactum-market-study-2018/inquiry?Mode=86

Caprolactum is an important intermediate for the production of polyamide 6 fibres and Engineering Plastics. Around 70% of caprolactum is used to make polyamide fibres and remaining is used for making polyamide 6 resin for injection moulded parts and extruded films. The demand for caprolactum is directly linked to the consumption of polyamide 6 resin and fibre. China is the largest market for PA 6 and therefore it is also a major consumer of caprolactum.

Caprolactum imports in China peaked in the year 2012 which was around 700 KT and then imports declined on the back of the rise in new caprolactum capacity in China. Still, China imported around 220 KT caprolactum which was mainly imported from the European market last year. Major realignment can be seen in European and US market, with BASF reducing its caprolactum capacity at its Ludwigshafen, Germany site by 100 KT (Sept 2016) and Fibrant (DSM –CVC capital JV) plans to scale down its caprolactum capacity at its Augusta, US. China’s focus towards self-sufficiency has forced major caprolactum and polyamide producers to realign with the market conditions. Effect of reduction in caprolactum supply was seen in the spot price of caprolactum in the months of November-December last year.

Companies Covered-

AdvanSix Inc. (US), Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), The Aquafil Group (Italy), BASF SE (Germany), Capro Co. (South Korea), China Petrochemical Development Corporation (Taiwan), Domo Chemicals (Germany), Grupa Azoty (Poland), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (India), Highsun Group (China), KuibyshevAzot PJSC (Russia), Lanxess AG (Germany), Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), Spolana (Czech Republic), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Ube Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co., Ltd. (China), among others.

The study covers demand-supply analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Poland and South Korea.

This study presents the Caprolactum production, revenue, and market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Key points of Caprolactum Market Report

The report provides a basic overview of Caprolactum industry including definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores Global and Chinese major players in Caprolactum market. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company.

The report depicts the global and Chinese total Caprolactum market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export, by statistical analysis.

The global Caprolactum market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2024 development trends, analyze upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Caprolactum market.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Caprolactum Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2024 global and Chinese Caprolactum market covering all important parameters.

Available discount (Exclusive new year offer Flat 35% – Use Code MIR 35) @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0115154202/caprolactum-market-study-2018/discount?Mode=86

Key Stakeholders for the report:

The stakeholders include dissolving pulp producers, buyers, agents, traders, logistical service providers, banks and consultants. It has become a key reference tool for the marketing departments in these companies and is also commonly used for strategic planning and by investor relations. The service helps clients to plan effectively and successfully: to identify and seize opportunities and strategize for any threats.

The overview of the report and a brief TOC is as below:

Introduction

2. Study Coverage & Research Methodology

3. Manufacturing Process & Technology

4. Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025)

5. Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast)

5.1. Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

5.2. Demand-Supply Analysis By Region/Country (2014-2025)

5.2.1. Global

5.2.2. Western Europe

5.2.3. Central & Eastern Europe

5.2.4. Asia-Pacific

5.2.5. Central & South America

5.2.6. Middle East & Africa

6. Supplier Profile

7. Market Overview

8. Macro-Economic Outlook

9. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations

– Data sources and Research Methodology used for market research are:

Primary Sources

In-depth Interview with market-related players, such as:

Manufactures

Distributors

End-users

Suppliers

Experts

Primary Surveys

Secondary Sources

Industry Association Data

Government Document

International Organization Document

News/Book/Journal

Related Database

Market Research Report

Annual Report/Presentation

Online Source Information

Order copy of full report @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0115154202/caprolactum-market-study-2018?Mode=86

The Caprolactam Market Report delivers:

One main report published in Aug, containing detailed supply, demand and price analyses and five-year forecasts for dissolving pulp. The reports are distributed as electronic copies in PDF and Excel.

There is also an option of two interim forecast updates, published in June and December. These together with the main reports, these short update reports allow the key forecast data and assumptions – in particular, the price forecast – to be updated every quarter. Distributed electronically via PDF and Excel. Ask for the cost of the update at sales@marketinsightsreports.com.

Free consultation with the analyst for 1 year from the date of purchase of the report.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and Chinese and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

For any query contact our industry experts at:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com