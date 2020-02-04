Radiation Oncology Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Elekta, IBA Worldwide, Varian Medical Systems

The report titled “Radiation Oncology Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Global Radiation Oncology Market is Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 6.7% During the Forecast Period 2019–2025.

Radiation oncology is a medical specialty that uses high energy radiation such as gamma rays, X-rays, protons, or electrons for cancer treatment. These high energy ionizing radiation damage nucleic acids, either directly or indirectly, through the formation of reactive oxygen species and free radicals. Radiation treatment can be used in combination with chemotherapy, surgery, and immunotherapy.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Radiation Oncology Market: Accuray, C. R. Bard, Elekta, IBA Worldwide, Varian Medical Systems, Carl Zeiss Meditec, iCAD, IsoRay, Mevion Medical Systems, Nordion, NTP Radioisotopes, Toshiba Medical Systems and others.

Global Radiation Oncology Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Radiation Oncology Market on the basis of Types are:

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT)

Brachytherapy

On the basis of Application , the Global Radiation Oncology Market is segmented into:

Blood Cancer (Leukaemia)

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Respiratory/Lung Cancer

Skin Cancer

Other Cancers

According to the estimation of National Cancer Institute, in the US, around 1.6 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed, and 595,690 people have died due to cancer in 2016. According to the study of World Health Organization, approximately 14 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and is expected to increase by about 70% over the next 2 decades. Increasing cancer cases and increasing adoption of non-invasive procedures in emerging countries are expected to fuel the growth of the radiation oncology market in the near future.

Regional Analysis For Radiation Oncology Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Radiation Oncology Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

