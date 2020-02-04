Zika Virus Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Inovio Pharmaceuticals and GeneOne Life Sciences

The report titled “Zika Virus Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Zika Virus market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

Zika virus disease (Zika) is a disease caused by the Zika virus, which is spread to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. The most common symptoms of Zika are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis. The illness is usually mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week after being bitten by an infected mosquito. People usually dont get sick enough to go to the hospital, and they very rarely die of Zika.

For this reason, many people might not realize they have been infected. However, Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause a serious birth defect called microcephaly, as well as other severe fetal brain defects. Once a person has been infected, he or she is likely to be protected from future infections.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Zika Virus Market: Bharat Biotech, Inovio Pharmaceuticals and GeneOne Life Sciences, Intrexon, Cerus, Sanofi, NewLink Genetics, Immunovaccine, GlaxoSmithKline and others.

Global Zika Virus Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Zika Virus Market on the basis of Types are:

Sexual Transmission

Blood Transfusion

On the basis of Application , the Global Zika Virus Market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Zika virus is primarily transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito from the Aedes genus, mainly Aedes aegypti in tropical regions. Sexual transmission of Zika virus is also possible. Other modes of transmission such as blood transfusion are being investigated.

Regional Analysis For Zika Virus Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Zika Virus Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

