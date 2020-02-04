High-purity Alumina (HPA) For Lithium-ion Batteries Market Analysis In Electronics Segment, Research and Forecasts 2019 to 2025

Latest Industry Research Report On global High-purity Alumina (HPA) For Lithium-ion Batteries Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The global High-purity Alumina (HPA) For Lithium-ion Batteries market was valued at USD 1.83 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2019 to 2025.

The Following Top Key Players in the High-purity Alumina (HPA) For Lithium-ion Batteries Market:

Sumitomo Chemical, Sasol, Nippon Light Metal, Baikowski, Altech Chemicals, Polar Sapphire, Hebei Heng Bo new material., and others..

The market growth is majorly driven by increasing production of LED and growth in the electric vehicles market.High purity alumina (HPA) is majorly used in production of sapphire ingots, which are further used in LED, semiconductor, and sapphire-based products. The increasing government initiatives towards energy-efficient lighting has boosted the production of LED, thereby, driving the HPA market growth.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

4N

5N

6N

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Smartphones, Laptops

Smart Wearable Devices

Media Players

Other

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the High-purity Alumina (HPA) For Lithium-ion Batteries market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

