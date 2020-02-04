Uncategorized
According to new market study Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers market will growing in upcoming years with top key players like Kao Corporation, BASF, DRACO Italiana SpA, GCP Applied Technologies
Poly-Carboxylate is a superplasticizer for high performance concrete, high strength concrete, high volume fly ash/slag concrete and grouting/self-leveling screed/mortar.
The global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers market was 1040 million US$ in 2019 and is expected to 2150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of +9% between 2020 and 2026.
The prominent key vendors operating in this market
Kao Corporation, BASF, DRACO Italiana SpA, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Takemoto, Shandong Xindadi Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Chang’An Yucai Building Material Co., Ltd, Chemito International Limited etc.
Market segmentation by type
- Liquid
- Powder
Market segmentation by application
- Concrete
- Mortar
- Gypsum products
Regions covered in this report
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Central & South America
- Middle East & Africa
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Stakeholders
- Raw material suppliers
- Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
- Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
- Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
- Importers and exporters
- Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
- Trade associations and industry bodies
- End-use industries
Table of Contents
Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers Market Research Report
- Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers Market Overview
- Global Economic Impact on Industry
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
- Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
The key questions answered in the report:
- What will be the market size and growth rate in the 2020 -2027 year?
- What are the key factors driving the global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers market?
- What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?
- Who are the key vendors in the global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers market?
- What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?
- Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers market?
Across the globe, different regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa have been examined on the basis of productivity and manufacturing base. The competitive landscape section of the report covers the solution, products, services, and business overview. This global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Monomers research report covers several dynamic aspects such as drivers, restraints and challenging factors. Different leading companies have been profiled to get a clear insight into the businesses.