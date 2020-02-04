Sci-Tech
Image Recognition Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025
The Image Recognition Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Image Recognition market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Image Recognition Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.
Top Companies in the Global Image Recognition Market
Qualcomm, NEC, Google, LTU Technologies, Catchoom Technologies, Honeywell, Hitachi, Slyce, Wikitude, Attrasoft.
The global Image Recognition market size is expected to reach USD 77.69 Billion by 2025., reporting a 19.2% CAGR during the forecast period.
Image recognition, in the context of machine vision, is the ability of software to identify objects, places, people, writing and actions in images. Computers can use machine vision technologies in combination with a camera and artificial intelligence software to achieve image recognition.
Image Recognition representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
The Image Recognition market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.
This report segments the global Image Recognition Market on the basis of Types are
Code Recognition
Digital Image Processing
Facial Recognition
Object Recognition
Pattern Recognition
Optical Character Recognition
On The basis Of Application, the Global Image Recognition Market is Segmented into
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Retail & Consumer Goods
IT & Telecom
Government
Healthcare
Transportation & Logistics
Others
Regions Are covered By Image Recognition Market Report 2019 To 2025.
North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports
-Detailed overview of Image Recognition Market
-Changing Image Recognition market dynamics of the industry
-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
-Historical, current and projected Image Recognition market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
-Competitive landscape of Image Recognition Market
-Strategies of key players and product offerings
-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
