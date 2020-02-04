E-Nose Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The E-Nose Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The E-Nose market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This E-Nose Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Airsense, Alpha Mos, Aryballe Technologies, Enose, Foodsniffer, Intelesens, Mydx, Odotech, Olfaguard, Roboscientific, Sensing Dynamics, Sensigent, Shenzhen Beautymate Technology, Stratuscent, Tellspec, Vaporsens.

The global E-Nose Market to grow with a CAGR of +12% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

An Electronic Nose is used to detect specific flavours and odour. Factors motivating the growth of this market are, increasing use of e-nose in food and beverage industry which helps in improving the quality of eatable products.

Every year, many people die due to gas leakage. To mitigate such risks, companies are installing e-nose devices on every gas cylinder to identify gas leakage. E-nose devices are also used to detect fuel spillage. Hence, the implementation of e-nose can help in the early detection of hazardous gas leakages and toxins and take measures to prevent accidents or disasters. Such benefits of e-nose will drive its adoption during the forecast period

E-Nose representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$880.8 Thousand to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$934.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors will reach a market size of US$1.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

This report segments the global E-Nose Market on the basis of Types are

QMB/SAW

Conducting Polymers

Metal-Oxide Sensors

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global E-Nose Market is Segmented into

Marketing

Food & Beverage

Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Communication

Military & Defense

Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of E-Nose Market

-Changing E-Nose market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected E-Nose market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of E-Nose Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

