Fashion And Lifestyle Market Global Outlook 2019-2023: Amazon. Com Inc, Global Fashion Group (GFG), ASOS Plc

Global Fashion And Lifestyle Industry – A Global Market Overview (2019-2023)

The Global Fashion And Lifestyle Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Key Players: Amazon. Com Inc, Global Fashion Group (GFG), ASOS Plc, Zalando SE.

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global Fashion and Lifestyle Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) provides detailed analysis of the global fashion and lifestyle market in terms of value, growth and subsequent segments.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall fashion and lifestyle market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Region Coverage

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Executive Summary

Fashion is an area of activity that consists of styles of clothing and appearance. It can also be described as a way of expressing oneself without the use of words. Fashion and lifestyle go hand in hand. Fashion reflects lifestyle and lifestyle is reflected in a person’s outfits and accessories. Fashion is also sufficiently but not necessarily an indicator to a person’s financial capability.

The global fashion and lifestyle market can be segmented on the basis of products, gender, distribution channel and price range. Apparels, footwear, beauty products and accessories such as jewelry, handbags, watches etc. are the sub categories of the market under its product segment. Menswear and womenswear are classifications under the gender category. On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be bifurcated into online (e-commerce and fashion retailer websites) and offline (such as physical stores and shopping malls).

The global fashion and lifestyle market is projected to grow at a healthy rate through the forecast period (2019-2023). Improving purchasing capacity due to hike in personal disposable income, hike in number of smartphone users, greater preference of customers to purchase fashion accessories through online channels are some of the crucial factors driving the growth of the market. The market is also confronted by some challenges such as rapidly changing consumer preferences, high risk of inventory write off and vulnerability to technological disruptions.

