OTT Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) Market Precise Outlook 2017-Netflix Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., The Walt Disney Company (Hulu)

The Global OTT Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The competition in the global OTT SVOD market is generally dominated by the Netflix Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., The Walt Disney Company (Hulu) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Further, key players of the OTT SVOD market Netflix Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., The Walt Disney Company (Hulu) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global OTT Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021), provides an in-depth analysis of the global OTT SVOD market by value and by volume. The report also gives an insight of the global paid content video market and global OTT subscription by value.

The report provides a regional analysis of the US OTT SVOD market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global OTT SVOD market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021 taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

The paid video content is basically an entertainment model in which the consumers pay for the content that they prefer to watch. In earlier days, consumers were given a bundle of content irrespective of their preference. But with revolution in the field of entertainment, the payment and video content both have evolved. Consumers pay for either a particular video or a series that they prefer to watch or subscribe to a service provider that provides them with bundles of series that are generally advertisement free or with minimal advertisement content into them. The paid video content by segments include, MVPD, OTT SVOD, OTT TV, Theatrical Box Office, Physical Disc Home Entertainment, Digital Home Entertainment, OTT Live Video Transaction.

OTT Video, is the distribution of audio/video content or TV programming by different service providers, free or of some charge. The content that is provided is over Internet without the internet service provider (ISP) or any Multiple System Operator (MSO) controlling the content delivery.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of OTT Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of OTT Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

