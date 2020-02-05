US Shared Micromobility Market 2019 Worldwide Top Leading Players -Motivate (Lyft), Jump (Uber), Lime, Bird

US Shared Micromobility Industry – A Global Market Overview (2019-2023)

The US Shared Micromobility Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Key Players : Motivate (Lyft), Jump (Uber), Lime, Bird.

Scope of the Report

The report entitled The US Shared Micromobility Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides analysis of the US shared micromobility market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by segmentation and by different trips parameters.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US shared micromobility market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

Shared Micromobility has emerged as a new and more economical mode for commuting from one place to another. Shared micromobility is defined as the industry which provide different transportation mediums for commuting short distances (usually less than 5 miles). This market has emerged as an alternative for car ownership similar to ride hailing and peer-to-peer car share, but for short distances. Although the concept of shared micromobility was introduced in 1985 in Netherlands, this became more popular in the US around 2010.

Shared micromobility is of three types which can be further sub-segmented. First is dockless bike share which is sharing facility for a bike is provided for which no station is allocated. Dockless bikes comes in pedal and electronic modes. Second I station-based bike where a stations are allotted to a bike from where the bike is to be picked and dropped. This type is also available in pedal and electronic medium. Lastly is Scooter. A scooter is a motorcycle with a step-through frame and a platform for the rider’s feet. Scooter is also available in two types, foot based and electronic. All electronic based vehicles have engines installed in them for the locomotion.

The US shared micromobility market has increased at a significant CAGR during the past years and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The US shared micromobility market is expected to increase due many growth drivers such as Introduction of many loyalty programs for riders, maximum support from lower class, favorable economics leading to lower break-even points, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as safety issues, offhand space management, etc. The US shared micromobility market is expected to observe some new market trends such as reduction in CO2 emission, merger & partnerships for evolution, etc.

