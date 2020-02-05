US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market 2019 | Size, Share, Global Analysis, Growth, Top Vendors, Business Segments And End User By 2023

US Cannabidiol (CBD) Industry – A Global Market Overview (2019-2023)

The US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Purchase This Report ($850 only) at :

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/11041527116?mode=su?Mode=69

Top Key Players : Charlottes Web Holdings, Inc., CV Sciences, Inc., Reliva CBD Wellness, Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol USA).

Scope of the Report

The report entitled The US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the CBD market in the US including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the US CBD market by value and by segments. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the hemp-derived CBD market by product and by distribution channel.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall CBD market in the US has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/11041527116/the-us-cannabidiol-cbd-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019-2023/inquiry?Mode=69

Executive Summary

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive compound found in both hemp and marijuana, which are two different varieties of the cannabis plant. CBD results from the heating or decarboxylation of cannabidiolic acid and does not provide a high. CBD possesses numerous therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety and seizure-suppressant properties.

Cannabidiol (CBD) has been segmented into hemp-derived, marijuana-derived and pharmaceutical. Hemp-derived CBD has been further segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. Based on product, hemp-derived CBD has been segregated into tinctures, topicals, capsules, vape oil/

cartridges, gummies, other edibles, pre-roll/ flower and syrups and dabs. On the basis of distribution channel, hemp-derived CBD has been divided into natural food stores, online, smoke shops, dispensaries, medical companies and others.

The US Cannabidiol (CBD) market is expected to rise significantly during the period 2019-2023. The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as aging population, growing use of CBD among millennials, increasing prevalence of arthritis, removal of hemp from Controlled Substance Act, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are lack of regulatory clarity and ineffective and unregulated products.

Browse the Full Report Description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/11041527116/the-us-cannabidiol-cbd-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019-2023?Mode=69

Influence of the US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market.

– US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market -leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market -particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com