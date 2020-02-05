Online Tour Operator Market Global Outlook 2018-2022: Cox and Kings, TUI group and Thomas Cook Group Plc

Global Online Tour Operator Industry – A Global Market Overview (2018-2022)

Top Key Players : Cox and Kings, TUI group and Thomas Cook Group Plc.

Scope of the Report

The report entitled Global Online Tour Operator Market (2018-2022 Edition) provides a detailed analysis of the global online tour operator market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.

Growth of the global online tour operator market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Regional Analysis:

The US

The UK

China

Germany

Russia

Executive Summary

Tourism is a gigantic industry with different components working together such as, travel agents, tour operators, transport providers etc. Tour operators is the organization which accumulated different components from suppliers in order to make a tour package. The prices of individual tour package is defined by the organization itself.

Basic role of any tour operator is to provide services like, accommodation, accessibility, transportation etc. to its customers in a form of package deal. The services of a tour operator reach to the customer through various distribution channels to the customer. These distribution channels can be offline as well as online. The offline distribution channels include brand website, email, mobile, internet booking engine, social media and online travel agents. On the other hand, offline distribution channels consist of retail travel agents, franchise offices of tour operators and handling agents.

