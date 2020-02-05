Wireless Ev Charging Market 2020 | Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential, Industry Size, and Forecast to 2025

Global wireless EV charging market to reach USD 365.3 billion by 2025.

Global wireless EV charging market is valued approximately USD 0.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 115% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing government rules and initiatives for controlling carbon emission and increasing demand of electric vehicles are promoting the market growth over the forecast period. Due to strict emission norms introduced by governments in various countries sales of electric vehicles is on up-surging strike. According to report of global EV outlook 2007, around 750 new electric cars were registered, with over 750 thousand sales worldwide. Thus, growing electric vehicle sales around the globe is expected to fuel the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Wireless EV Charging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading market region for global Wireless EV Charging market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as increasing market players and government initiatives on carbon emission are promoting the growth of the market.

The leading market players include-

 Continental AG

 Robert Bosch GmbH

 Qualcomm, Inc.

 Toyota Motor Corporation

 Bombardier Inc.

 Witricity Corporation

 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

 Evatran Group Inc.

 Toshiba Corporation

 ZTE Corporation

 Elix Wireless

 Hevo Power

 Samsung SDI

 Evgo

 Addenergie

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Installation Type:

 Aftermarket

 Oe Market

By Propulsion Type:

 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Charging Station Type:

 Commercial Charging Stations

 Home Charging Stations

By Component:

 Base Charging Pad

 Power Control Unit

 Vehicle Charging Pad

By Power Supply Range:

 3–<11 kW

 11–50 kW

 >50 kW

By Charging Type:

 Dynamic Wireless Charging System

 Stationary Wireless Charging System

By Vehicle Type:

 Passenger Cars (PC)

 Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)

 Electric Two-Wheeler

Wireless Ev Charging Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

