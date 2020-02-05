Automotive Telematics Market – Global Industry Forecasts, Outlook, Development, Growth, Overview And Demands 2020-2025

Global Automotive Telematics market is valued approximately at USD 50.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 26.68% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Automotive telematics is a process or a methodology that monitors the movement and location of the vehicle with the help of global positioning system and on-board diagnostics systems. Global Positioning System (GPS) and on-board diagnostics system helps in recording speed of vehicle and internal behavior of the vehicle. The telematics solution has massive application in automobile insurance companies, fleet management companies and others to track the location and behavior of vehicle and it is consisting of 3 fundamental parameters such as Telematics Control Units (TCUs), cloud servers and mobile apps.

The market for automotive telematics is driven by increased use of cloud-based technology to monitor vehicle location and behavior of vehicle through favorable operation of GPS and on-board diagnostics systems. Through use of cloud-based technology, automotive telematics paved the way for vehicles along with offers fleet owner to engage in smart communication within and between the vehicle. With the use of cloud-based technology,

Cartrack

Masternaut limited

Mix telematics

Omnitracs

Tomtom Telematics BV .

Trimble Inc.

Verizon

I.D.Systems, Inc.

Teletrac Navman

Airbiquity Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Channel Type:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Two-wheeler

By Application:

Asset Management

Navigation & Location-based system

Infotainment System

Insurance telematics

Safety & security

Others

By Connectivity Solutions:

Embedded

Integrated smartphones

Tethered

Automotive Telematics Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Automotive Telematics Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Along with a broad overview of the global Automotive Telematics Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study. Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Automotive Telematics Market.

Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Automotive Telematics Market. Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.

This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market. Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Automotive Telematics Market.

Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Automotive Telematics Market. Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered Automotive Telematics Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

All major regions and countries have been covered Automotive Telematics Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets. Segment Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Automotive Telematics Market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Automotive Telematics Market.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Automotive Telematics Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Automotive Telematics Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Automotive Telematics Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Automotive Telematics Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Automotive Telematics Market?

