Anti-Money Laundering Service Market to Surge at a CAGR of +16% by 2025 with Top Key Players- Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker s Toolbox, Nice Actimize

Anti-Money Laundering refers to a set of laws, regulations, and procedures intended to prevent criminals from disguising illegally obtained funds as legitimate income. Though Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) laws cover a relatively limited range of transactions and criminal behaviors, their implications are far-reaching. For example, AML regulations require that banks and other financial institutions that issue a credit or allow customers to open deposit accounts follow rules to ensure they are not aiding in money-laundering. Anti-Money-Laundering laws and regulations target criminal activities including market manipulation, trade in illegal goods, corruption of public funds, and tax evasion, as well as the methods that are used to conceal these crimes and the money derived from them.

The global anti-money laundering service market projected a CAGR of approximately +16% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2019-2025.

Top Key Players:

Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker s Toolbox, Nice Actimize, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consulting, Cellent Finance Solutions, Verafin, EastNets, AML360, Aquilan, AML Partners, Truth Technologies, Safe Banking Systems.

Six of the key geographies across the Global Anti-Money Laundering Service Market have been considered in the report, viz. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and North America. The development of each of these countries and regions has been studied on the basis of share, price, local consumption, export, import, and local supply. Under the inclusive analysis of the global market, the researchers have thrown light on a sales price, sales, and capacity factors. The sales price examination of the Global Anti-Money Laundering Service Market has been presented for the year 2015 based on company division. A similar analytical pattern is used for assessing sales and capacity factors that include growth rate.

Besides this, the report has provided a basic outline of all these geographies. The researchers have also debated the development trend of the Global Anti-Money Laundering Service Market while taking into account price, volume, and value forecast, product and application trends, and investing in different geographical markets. The cost structure of the Global Anti-Money Laundering Service Market is based on the primary and secondary research conducted on aspects such as industrial processes of managing the usage of raw materials and its major supplier and analyzing the industry chain structure. A scrutinized study is conducted to understand the nature of technology sources, growth progression status, commercial production rate and it’s capacity.

Anti-Money Laundering Service Market Segmentation by Type

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

Customer Identity Management Software

Compliance Management Software

Others

Anti-Money Laundering Service Market by Application

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Anti-Money Laundering Service Market Report Covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Market Size Of Anti-Money Laundering Service Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

