eHealth Market 2020-2025 Worldwide Analysis and Prediction || Leading Players – Motion Computing Inc., Epocrates Inc., Telecare Corporation, Medisafe, Set Point Medical

The Global eHealth Market is expected to reach USD 206.64 Billion by 2025 from USD 40.75 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Some of the major players operating in the global eHealth market are Motion Computing Inc., Epocrates Inc., Telecare Corporation, Medisafe, Set Point Medical, IBM, Doximity, Lift Labs, and Apple, GE Healthcare, Cerner, Allscripts, Mckesson, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, IBM, Optum, Medtronic, Epic Systems, Athenahealth, Cisco Systems among others.

All the market data covered in this eHealth business report in the long run aids in defining superior business strategies. The information and analysis of this market report brings into light the types of consumers, their preferences about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas about an enhancement of a product. Furthermore, businesses can make out the response of the consumers to an already existing product in the market. Report also enables to get aware of the extent of the marketing problems. eHealth market research report conducts the systematic, to the point and far-reaching study of the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing.

Market Definition: Global eHealth Market

eHealth refers to the electronic health and uses computer and internet to store and manage the medical records instead of maintaining them on paper files. eHealth is also known as health information technology. eHealth strengthens the patient –physician relationship by providing valuable information. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of health information professionals will increase 22% by 2022.

eHealth has various subdomains like Electronic Health Records (EHR), Electronic Medical Record (EMR), health IT systems, consumer health IT data, mobile health and big data systems used in digital health. As per of American Telemedicine Association (ATA) the number of mobile health (mHealth) patents has been increased multiple times from 2000 to 2015. In December 2012, eHealth action plan was formulated, that includes around 16 proposed actions to boost eHealth.

The global eHealth market is segmented into product & service, end user and geography.

Based on product & service the global eHealth market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. eHealth solutions is further segmented into electronic health records (HER)/ electronic medical records (EMR), pharmacy information systems, medical apps, laboratory information systems rigid (RIS), personal health record & patient portals, chronic care management apps, clinical decision support systems, telehealth solutions, healthcare information exchange (HIE), radiology information systems (RIS) e-prescribing solutions, cardiovascular information systems, other specialty information management systems. eHealth services is further sub-segmented into remote monitoring services diagnosis & consultation services, database management services, treatment services, healthcare system strengthening services.

Based on the end-user the global eHealth market is segmented into healthcare providers, pharmacies, healthcare payers, healthcare consumers and others end users. Healthcare providers is further sub-segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities

Based on geography the global eHealth market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

The global eHealth market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of eHealth market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Competitive Analysis: Global eHealth Market

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of eHealth Market

