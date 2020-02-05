Personal Cloud Market – Global Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 2020-2025

Global Personal Cloud Market is valued approximately at USD 18.90 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.40 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Personal cloud is a type of cloud storage for home users to personalized data such as video, documents, photos. Also, it is similar to a private cloud, however it offers enhanced security control. Additionally, small and medium enterprises for personal cloud to witness prominent growth owing to the ease of scalability, low cost and elimination of the need for IT Professionals.

The growth of the market is primarily driven by the upsurge in internet usage, proliferation of digital content and need for disaster recovery. For Instance: as per the Hosting Facts Organization, internet users increased from 3.9 billion users in 2017 to 4.1 billion in 2018. Among which Asia has the most internet users, accounting for 49% of all internet users followed by Europe with 16.8 % of internet users. Hence, rising demand for high frequency data access and data sharing, efficient storage and cost effective are expected to propel the demand for personal cloud solutions. However, concerns related to data privacy and data security is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Revenue Type:

Direct Revenue

Indirect Revenue

By User-Type:

Enterprises

Personal Cloud Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

