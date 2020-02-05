Cannabis Food & Beverage Market Biggest Innovation to Boost Global Growth by Top players, by types, by applications, Size, Growth And Forecast 2025

Global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market is valued approximately at USD 425 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The cannabis plant is usually known as hemp, but this term is primarily used to refer to only the forms of cannabis that are developed for use of non-drug. From the past decades, it has been used to produce hemp seeds, hemp leaves, hemp fiber, and oil for use as juices and vegetables, or even in therapeutic purposes as a recreational drug. Nowadays, cannabis foods & beverages is becoming more popular due to a broad range of health benefits that include from treating insomnia, to anxiety, seizures, inflammation and chronic pain.

There are more than 100 distinct types of cannabinoids are available among which tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) are the two most popular types of cannabis. Legalizing of recreational or medical cannabis in various countries, escalating demand of cannabis based wellness drink, along with rising disposable income of the consumers and improving living standards are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Natural Extractions

Dixie Brands Inc.

New Age Beverages Corporations

Coalition Brewing

Beverages Trade Network

Lagunitas

General Cannabis Corp.

The Supreme Cannabis Company

Koios Beverage Corp.

The Alkaline Water Company

Global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market report provides you with detailed insights, industry knowledge, market forecasts and analytics. The report on the global Cannabis Food & Beverage industry also clarifies economic risks and environmental compliance. Global Cannabis Food & Beverage market report assists industry enthusiasts including investors and decision makers to make confident capital investments, develop strategies, optimize their business portfolio, innovate successfully and perform safely and sustainably.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Bakery Products

Chocolate

Cereal Bars

Candy

Beverages

Ice Cream

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Mass Merchandisers

Specialty Store

Online Stores

Others

Cannabis Food & Beverage Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Along with a broad overview of the global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study. Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Cannabis Food & Beverage Market.

Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Cannabis Food & Beverage Market. Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.

This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market. Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Cannabis Food & Beverage Market.

Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Cannabis Food & Beverage Market. Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered Cannabis Food & Beverage Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

All major regions and countries have been covered Cannabis Food & Beverage Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets. Segment Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Cannabis Food & Beverage Market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Cannabis Food & Beverage Market.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market?

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

About Us:

Qurate Business Intelligence delivers unique market research solutions to its customers and help them to get equipped with refined information and market insights derived from reports. We are committed to providing best business services and easy processes to get the same. Qurate Business Intelligence considers themselves as strategic partners of their customers and always shows the keen level of interest to deliver quality.

Contact Us:Web:

www.qurateresearch.com

E-mail:

sales@qurateresearch.com

Ph: US – +13393375221, IN – +919881074592