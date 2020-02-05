Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Application, Business Analysis, Currents Trends, Statistics, and Investment Opportunities to 2026

Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market is valued approximately USD 0.44 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 58% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fuel cell generates energy by utilizing oxygen from the surrounding environment and compressed hydrogen. Most of the vehicles that use fuel cell to power the motor emit water and heat and hence these vehicles are classifies as zero-emission vehicles. The rise in demand for vehicles with better fuel efficiency and increased driving range is a factor responsible for the high CAGR of the global automotive fuel cell market. Further, the rise in demand for automobile in the developing economies is leading to increased automobile production, which in turn is boosting the demand for automotive fuel cell.

For instance: according to IBEF, Indian automotive industry (including component manufacturing) is expected to reach rs. 16.16-18.18 trillion (US$ 251.4-282.8 billion) by 2026. Therefore, such enormous automotive market projections are expected to bring attractive opportunities for the automotive fuel cell market over the forecast period. Moreover, stringent norms imposed by government agencies and regulatory bodies on automotive carbon emission is a factor anticipated to boost the automotive fuel cell demand.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ballard Power Systems

Hydrogenics

ITM Power

Plug Power

Nuvera Fuel Cells

Ceres Power

Nedstack

Doosan Corporation

Delphi Technologies

Proton Power Systems PLC

Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market report provides you with detailed insights, industry knowledge, market forecasts and analytics. The report on the global Automotive Fuel Cell industry also clarifies economic risks and environmental compliance. Global Automotive Fuel Cell market report assists industry enthusiasts including investors and decision makers to make confident capital investments, develop strategies, optimize their business portfolio, innovate successfully and perform safely and sustainably.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Fuel Stack

Fuel Processor

Power Conditioner

Air Compressor

Humidifier

By Power Output:

<150 kW

150–250 kW

>250 kW

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

Bus

Truck

By H2 Fuel Station:

Asia Oceania

Europe

North America

By Specialized Vehicle Type:

Material Handling Vehicle

Auxiliary Power Unit for Refrigerated Truck

Automotive Fuel Cell Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Along with a broad overview of the global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study. Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Automotive Fuel Cell Market.

Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Automotive Fuel Cell Market. Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.

This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market. Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Automotive Fuel Cell Market.

Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Automotive Fuel Cell Market. Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered Automotive Fuel Cell Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

All major regions and countries have been covered Automotive Fuel Cell Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets. Segment Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Automotive Fuel Cell Market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Automotive Fuel Cell Market.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Automotive Fuel Cell Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Automotive Fuel Cell Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Automotive Fuel Cell Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Automotive Fuel Cell Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Automotive Fuel Cell Market?

