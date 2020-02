Complete Growth Overview On Neuromodulation Market In 2020-2026 Including Top key Players: Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Nevro Corp

Global neuromodulation market is registering a healthy CAGR of 13.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability to neurological disorders. The expansion in emerging economies is likely to drive the market growth.

Global Neuromodulation Market Research Report Formulates with historic data up to 2019 and gives a forecast for 2019-2026. The report gives a comprehensive outlook of the market including the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the global Mobile User Objective Systems market. The report inspects market size, key trends, technologies, challenges, product scope, industry revenue, and growth opportunities. The report delivers data on the drivers and restraints positively and adversely impacting the market’s growth. It covers sales volumes, figures together with growth estimation in returning years.

Major Market Competitors: Global Neuromodulation Market

Some of the major players operating in neuromodulation market areBioAlps Association, Bioness Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Nevro Corp., Neuronetics, Cogentix Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., NDI, IntraPace, Inc., DynaMD, BioControl Medical, Synapse Biomedical Inc., Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd., Stimwave LLC, Biegler GmbH, Stimwave LLC, Modulus, Inc. EnteroMedics Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation among others.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Rise in geriatric population

Increase in cases of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases

Increase in awareness regarding the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices

Robust product pipeline

Rise in investments and funds

Unfavorable reimbursement policies

Lack of healthcare professionals

Market Segmentation: Global Neuromodulation Market

By Technology

(Internal Neuromodulation, External Neuromodulation),

Application

(Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Gastric Electrical Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, Respiratory Electrical Stimulation),

Biomaterial

(Ceramics Biomaterials, Metallic Biomaterials, Polymeric Biomaterials)

End User

(Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

The neuromodulation market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neuromodulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

