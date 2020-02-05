Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market is growing at a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Development and advancement in the technology is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market research report significantly contemplates the healthcare market to give important and solid conjecture estimation that drives the key market player to get extensive market situation for upcoming future. The artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market report encourages manufacturers and authorities with analysis dependent on upcoming speculation openings, difficulties, dangers, and prompts them to accurately design their future exercises. The report further clarifies the execution of the healthcare market from the most recent five years. It additionally features the benefit making business systems of the contender, which incorporate late acquisitions, mergers, item dispatches, and every special movement.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market are NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Philips announced the launch of their Epiq Elite ultrasound system. To improve the clinical confidence and patient experience it has combined the latest advances. Epiq Elite for obstetrics and gynecology delivers high image quality and 3D scans so that they can provide advanced fetal assessment during all stages of pregnancy.

In June 2015, Royal Philips announced the launch of their anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS), HeartModel. It has advanced quantification, automated 3-D views and robust reproducibility to cardiac ultrasound imaging. It will help the clinician to quickly, easily and confidently access the disease stats and find treatment for them.

Competitive Analysis:

Global artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Rise in public & private investments is driving the market.

Increasing incidence rates of chronic diseases is driving the market.

Market Restraints

Lack in the skilled AI professional is the major factor restraining the growth of this market

High cost of the technique is restraining the market.

Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market

By Offering

(Hardware, Software, Services),

Technology

(Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision),

Ultrasound Technology

(Diagnostic Imaging, Therapeutic, 2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy, Doppler Ultrasound),

Application

(Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology),

End- User

(Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

