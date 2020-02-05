What Are The Main Aspects Of Urology Surgical Instruments Market? What Is The Requirement Of “Urology Surgical Instruments“In Medical Devices Industry?

This report titled as urology surgical instruments market research report gives a brief about the thorough research and a framework of its development in the global market. It states about the huge market drivers, patterns, restrictions and chances to give wide-running and exact information and furthermore examines its development in the general markets advancement which is required and anticipated. Moreover, it examines the features that upset the market universally, to additionally settle on a fitting decision on its analyzation.

Global Urology Surgical Instruments Market is expected to reach USD 15.04 billion by 2025, from USD 8.4 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in global urology surgical instruments market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Teleflex incorporated (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), CooperSurgical, Inc. (U.S.), ConMed Corporation (U.S.), Millennium Surgical Corp (U.S.), Maxer Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany).

Key Developments in the Market:

March 2018: Boston Scientific Corporation acquired EMcision Limited, a developer of medical devices in the U.K. and Canada. The acquisition of EMcision Limited by Boston Scientific will expand its endoscopy portfolio. In addition, the company is expanding its devices in the field of less invasive endoluminal procedures.

In December 2017, Coloplast A/S acquired SAS Lilial (Lilial), a privately owned French catheter and ostomy supplier to boost the growth of the urology surgical instrument market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global urology surgical instruments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global urology surgical instruments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Kidney Diseases & Urinary Tract Infections (UTIS).

Increasing preference for less invasive surgeries

Growing healthcare investments in surgical centers , funds, investments and grants by government administration worldwide

High Cost and risk of complications associated with surgical procedures in case of geriatric patients.

Unfavourable Healthcare Improvements in The U.S.

Market Segmentation: Global Urology Surgical Instruments Market

By Product

(Urology Endoscopes, Endovision Systems, Peripheral Instruments, Consumables & Accessories),

Application

(Chronic Kidney Disease, Urinary Stones, BPH, UI & POP, Oncology, Others),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

