Connected Medical Device Market Global Innovations, Competitive Analysis 2026

Global Connected Medical Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence “Global Connected Medical Device Market” industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

The connected medical devices market was valued at USD 23.17Ê billion in 2019, and it is expected to reachÊUSD 77.24Êbillion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.26% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) allows medical devices to be connected to the cloud and to applications. Connected medical devices can also provide portable diagnostic devices that can be used for in-home collection and diagnosis. Connectivity can directly benefit both patients and healthcare service companies.

Global Connected Medical Device Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Garmin Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporation, Honeywell International Inc.

Global Connected Medical Device Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Global Connected Medical Device Market on the basis of Types are:

Professional Service

Managed Service

On the basis of Application , the Global Connected Medical Device Market is segmented into:

Consumer Monitoring

Wearable Device

Internally Embedded Device

Stationary Device

Regional Analysis For Connected Medical Device Market:

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Research Methodology:

Connected Medical Device Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Connected Medical Device Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

