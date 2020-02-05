Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market Growth And Restrain Factors Analysis 2020 – 2025

The market was valued at USD 132.01 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach about USD 1921.86 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 58.1%, over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The energy sector has certain limitations, including high administration and transmission costs, mainly due to the centralized functioning of the sector. As blockchain addresses these issues and decreases the scope for single point failures and increases transparency across the supply chain, the technology is expected to be a noteworthy digital transformation for the sector.

Global Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies SAP SE (SAP), Microsoft Corp, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy Inc., GREENEUM, Drift Marketplace Inc., IOTA Foundation, Btl Group Ltd

Global Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market on the basis of Types are:

Public

Private

Hybrid

On the basis of Application , the Global Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market is segmented into:

Payments

Smart Contracts

Digital Identities

Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

