Global Web Filtering Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global Web Filtering Market valued approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.4% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Web Filtering Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. A web filter is a program that can screen an incoming web page to determine whether some or all of it should not be displayed to the user. The filter checks the origin or content of a web page against a set of rules provided by the company or person who has installed the web filter. A web filter allows an enterprise or individual user to block out pages from web sites that are likely to include objectionable advertising, pornographic content, spyware, viruses, and other objectionable content. Growth in online malware, stringent government regulations, rising need for compliance and increasing sophistication levels of web attacks are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rising acceptance of cloud-based services along with increasing demand for next-generation web filtering solutions is the factor that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. In addition, web filtering offers various benefits such as it provides protection against exploit kits, it helps in blocking phishing attacks, it monitors internet access & blocking inappropriate websites and so on. With these benefits, the demand for web filtering is growing among its end-users all over the world. However, lack of technical experts and growing competition from unified threat management solution providers are the factor that limiting the market growth of Web Filtering during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the Global Web Filtering Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the growing need for organizations to diminish the mismanagement of the internet & improve employees’ productivity and increasing utilization of cloud computing across the various industrial verticals in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at a stable rate in the global Web Filtering market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rapid economic growth coupled with regulatory reforms & economic stability across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Cisco

Symantec

McAfee

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Trend Micro

Forcepoint

Sophos

Barracuda Networks

Zscaler

Trustwave

iboss

Wobrooth

Interoute

TitanHQ

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Domain Name System (DMS) Filtering

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) Filtering

Keyword Filtering

File Type Filtering

Others

By Application:

Government

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Regions:



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Web Filtering Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors