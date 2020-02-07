Global Infrared Filters Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, global Infrared Filters Market will reach 1212.47 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 15.96%.

“The global Infrared Filters market is valued at 578.33 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1212.47 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.96% during 2017-2022.”

IR filter commonly refers to filters that reflect or block mid-infrared wavelengths while passing visible light. The infrared filter exists in various specifications and forms for a multitude of applications. Infrared filters can be designed in bandpass, longpass, and short pass configurations for applications in the SWIR, NIR, and MIR wavelength bands. Low-stress coatings with high blocking in the visible are afforded by incorporating high index semiconductors in the designs.

Infrared Filters can be divided into four categories: infrared cut-off filters type, blue glass infrared filter type, Bandpass filter type, and others. Blue glass infrared filter type accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 75.72% in 2017, followed by a bandpass filter type account for 11.77% and infrared cut-off filter account for 10.26%.

The global infrared filter market has developed rapidly in the field of mobile phone sales, from 891.29KK Pcs in 2012 to 2936.69KK Pcs in 2017, which has nearly tripled, and the sales market share has also increased from 66.35% in 2012 to 76.86% in 2017. Tablet’s infrared filter sales, while up, but not as fast as the growth of mobile phones infrared filter, so the market share in the sales of a slightly declining trend.

According to the XYZ research center, China is the largest contributor to the revenue market of infrared filters, ranking first in the world, although its share of the revenue market dropped from 40.68% in 2012 to 27.78% in 2017. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years, the prospects for India and some other countries are good

Zhejiang Quartz Crystal Optoelectronic is the largest company in the global Infrared Filters market, accounted for 34.08/% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by W-olf Photoelectric and Optrontec, accounted for 18.97% and 10.99% of the revenue market share in 2017.

2016/7/13 — Omega Optical is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Rugate Technologies, Inc., a research and development company focused on the design, process development, and manufacturing of optical thin films. Formed in 1996, Rugate Technologies has expertise in the fabrication of narrow notch infrared filters, dual-band infrared coatings, and spectral control filters for high-efficiency thermophotovoltaic devices.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, Involved the assessment of Sales, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Zhejiang Quartz Crystal Optoelectronic

Optrontec

W-olf Photoelectric

Shenzhen O-film Tech Co

Tanaka Engineering Inc

Unionlight

Viavi Solutions

Jingbang Optoelectronics Technology

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the Sales, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Glass Type

Film Type

By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into

Reflection type Infrared Filters

Absorptive type Infrared Filters

By Regions, this report splits global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/2794-global-infrared-filters-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com