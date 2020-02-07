Sci-Tech
Global IT-as-a-Service Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025
“Global IT-as-a-Service Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The IT-as-a-Service Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. IT as a service (ITaaS) is an operational model where the information technology (IT) service provider delivers an information technology service to a business. The IT service provider can be an internal IT organization or an external IT services company. The recipients of ITaaS can be a line of business (LOB) organization within an enterprise or a small and medium business (SMB). The information technology is typically delivered as a managed service with a clear IT services catalog and pricing associated with each of the catalog items.
Growing need to maintain a low-cost infrastructure and an increase in the adoption of bringing your own devices are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. With the deployment of bringing your own device policy has resulted in an increased need for cloud-based storage systems coupled with quick access to data, which is a major factor aiding the growth of the market. Moreover, technological developments and increasing demand from the telecom industry are the major factors likely to create numerous opportunities in the near future. However, data security & privacy concern is one of the major restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of the Global IT-as-a-Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to a large number of existing users in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate in the global IT-as-a-Service market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated exhibiting higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising demand from telecom industry across the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
BMC Software
HPE
IBM
Red Hat
VMWare
Accenture
Adaptive Computing
CA Technologies
Cisco Systems
Citrix Systems
Cloud Bolt Software
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Technical Infrastructure & Architecture
IT Management & Framework
Application Management
By Application:
BFSI
Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Energy & Utilities
By Regions:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global IT-as-a-Service Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6051-global-it-as-a-service-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com