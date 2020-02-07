Global IT-as-a-Service Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global IT-as-a-Service Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The IT-as-a-Service Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. IT as a service (ITaaS) is an operational model where the information technology (IT) service provider delivers an information technology service to a business. The IT service provider can be an internal IT organization or an external IT services company. The recipients of ITaaS can be a line of business (LOB) organization within an enterprise or a small and medium business (SMB). The information technology is typically delivered as a managed service with a clear IT services catalog and pricing associated with each of the catalog items.

Growing need to maintain a low-cost infrastructure and an increase in the adoption of bringing your own devices are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. With the deployment of bringing your own device policy has resulted in an increased need for cloud-based storage systems coupled with quick access to data, which is a major factor aiding the growth of the market. Moreover, technological developments and increasing demand from the telecom industry are the major factors likely to create numerous opportunities in the near future. However, data security & privacy concern is one of the major restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the Global IT-as-a-Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to a large number of existing users in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate in the global IT-as-a-Service market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated exhibiting higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising demand from telecom industry across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

BMC Software

HPE

IBM

Red Hat

VMWare

Accenture

Adaptive Computing

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

Cloud Bolt Software

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Technical Infrastructure & Architecture

IT Management & Framework

Application Management

By Application:

BFSI

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

By Regions:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global IT-as-a-Service Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors