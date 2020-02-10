Radiotherapy Market 2020:Global Business Insights and Development Analysis to 2026 ACCURAY INCORPORATED, ISORAY MEDICAL, NORDION, VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS

The latest report on the global Radiotherapy market research offers a powerful estimation related to the Radiotherapy market dynamics. This report also sheds light on a variety of elements such as product types and its specifications, applications and elite players. Apart from this, the research document on the global Radiotherapy market has been segmented on the basis of crucial elements like major companies, Radiotherapy development areas, item types, which will definitely offer a detailed and informative overview about the overall Radiotherapy industry. Moreover, it also explains a wide range of components including leading players strategy in terms of the company profile, sales earnings, customer needs and the business-related tactics used in the Radiotherapy market that allows you to take essential business-related decisions.

Radiotherapy Manufacturers Companies in this market are:

ACCURAY INCORPORATED

C. R. BARD, INC.

ELEKTA AB

IBA (ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA)

ISORAY MEDICAL, INC.

MEVION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

NORDION, INC.

RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB

VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

The Radiotherapy Market market report is segmented into following categories:

Type segment

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Product segment

Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems

Cyberknife

Gamma Knife

Tomotherapy

Proton Therapy Systems

Conventional Radiotherapy Systems

Technology segment

Image-guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

Stereotactic Technology

Proton Beam Therapy

3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D CRT)

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

Application segment

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Other

Internal Radiation Therapy/Brachytherapy

Product segment

Implants & Applicators

Electronic Brachytherapy

Technology

Low Dose Rate

High Dose Rate

Application segment

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Other

Systemic Radiation Therapy

End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

