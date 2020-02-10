Business
Antifungal Drugs Market 2020:Global Business Insights and Development Analysis to 2026 PFIZER, SANOFI S.A, GILEAD SCIENCES, ABBOTT LABORATORIES, BAYER AG
Antifungal Drugs Market 2020
Antifungal Drugs Manufacturers Companies in this market are:
PFIZER INC
SANOFI S.A
GILEAD SCIENCES INC.
MERCK & CO., INC.
NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
BAYER AG
SCYNEXIS INC.
ENZON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
The Antifungal Drugs Market market report is segmented into following categories:
Drug Type segment
Echinocandins
Caspofungin
Micafungin
Anidulafungin
Others
Azoles
Imidazoles
Voricanazole
Thiazoles
Others
Polyenes
Amphotericin B
Candicidin
Hamycin
Natamycin
Others
Allylamines
Butenafine
Terbinafine
Naftifine
Others
Infection Type segment
Superficial Antifungal Infections
Systemic Antifungal Infections
Therapeutic segment Indications
Aspergillosis
Dermatophytosis
Candidiasis
Others
Dosage Forms
Powders
Ointments
Drugs
Others
Geography segment
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
Egypt
Israel
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
