Implausible growth in Private Tutoring Market was estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.1% over the Forecast Period Owing to Growing Prevalence of Online Education, says Absolute Markets Insights

An informative report titled as Private Tutoring Market recently has been published by Absolute Markets Insights to its online repository. This statistical data offers an in-depth analysis by considering several segments, such as type, size, technology and applications. Different exploratory techniques such as, qualitative and quantitative analysis have been used to give data accurately. For better understanding of the customers, it uses effective graphical presentation techniques, such as graphs, charts, tables as well as pictures.

The private tutoring market is expected to gain significant lift with the evolution of online platform offered by the companies for tutoring services. These platform enhances the educational experience and offers with value added services, including exposure to industry, along with career counselling and development of soft skills. With the introduction of digital platform for private tutoring, innovative and customized solution are being offered to the students with varying needs. The integration of artificial intelligence in the online platform is further driving the growth of global private tutoring market. For instance, TAL Education Group, an education company provides AI teaching system, customized for students, helping preschool and primary school teachers to address issues encountered in learning. In addition, Cognii, offers with AI-powered real-time tutoring for K-12 & higher education allowing students to access anytime, anywhere. As the market evolves in modern AI-age, Cognii brings its innovation to benefit the Higher Ed market from enrollment, retention, student support, course design, assessment & credentialing, to scalability.

The rapid penetration of smart devices such as mobile phones and tablets and the growing demand for customized learning has led to an increase in emphasis on the digitization of educational services. The companies operating in the global private tutoring market are increasingly offering online tutoring services that can be accessed by students through smartphone devices. Online private tutoring programs involves low cost for the service providers, offering more flexibility as compared to in-person tutoring services. Therefore, the cost benefits and flexibility associated with online private tutoring services is expected to aid in the growth of global private tutoring market over the forecast period.

To give a clear idea about global competitive landscape, it covers different regions such as, North America, Latin America, Japan, Asia-Pacific and India on the basis of profit margins of several industries. Leading key players have been mentioned to provide the structures of successful companies in private tutoring market. This report offers unique insights of the businesses by providing detailed data about some significant strategies to get customers rapidly.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global private tutoring market is expected to reach CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period owing to progression in the educational sector along with rising awareness among students for quality education.

On the basis of type, online private tutoring is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of smart devices across the millennials, as it offers flexibility, along with affordable and convenient solutions for private tutoring.

On the basis of end-user, high school students held highest market share in 2018. The segment is expected to also grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period. The same is propelled by the rising adoption of online mode of education in the region.

Some of the players operating in the private tutoring market are Ambrow Education, American Tutor, Brighter Minds Tutoring, Chegg. com, Eduboard, EF Education First, ITutorGroup, Kaplan, MandarinRocks, Manhattan Review, MindLaunch, New Oriental, TAL Education, TutorZ, Web International English and Xueda Education among others.ss

Global Private Tutoring Market:

By Type Online Blended

By End User: Preschool Children Primary School Student Middle School Student High School Student College Student

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

