In-Game Advertising Market 2020 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Motive Interative, RapidFire, Double Fusion, Engage Advertising, Giftgaming, Electronic Arts

In-game advertising (IGA) refers to advertising in computer and video games. IGA differs from advergaming, which refers to a game specifically made to advertise a product. … Due to the custom programming required, dynamic advertising is usually presented in the background; static advertisements can appear as either. Increasing demand for social and mobile gaming is expected to drive the global in-game advertising market. In-game advertising allows advertisements to be integrated into desktop and mobile games through commercials, cut-scenes, billboards, and background displays. Additionally, these advertisements are non-interrupting and facilitate seamless experience to players. In-game advertisements are anticipated to cause greater audio-visual impact causing favorable and long-lasting product impressions on viewers.

The prominent players in the global In-Game Advertising market are:

Motive Interative, RapidFire, Double Fusion, Engage Advertising, Giftgaming, Electronic Arts, Google Adscape Media, Media Spike, Playwire Media and Other.

Various benefits such as reduced advertising expenses, increased reach and return on investments, rapid integration, and easy configuration of advertisements in social gaming are anticipated to drive the in-game advertising market. Further, implementation of various payment schemes for gaming reduces frauds, which may propel market demand over the forecast period. Increasing availability of free mobile games utilizing in-game advertising to generate revenues is anticipated to propel market growth. This service may also generate added revenues for game developers, which is further expected to fuel market growth. In-game advertisements integrated in mobile games also enable location and tracking features, which may be utilized to provide location specific advertisements to consumers resulting in greater consumer impact.

The report contains pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

In-Game Advertising Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the In-Game Advertising Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

In-Game Advertising Breakdown Data by Type

Dynamic In-Game Advertising (aka DIGA)

Static In-Game Advertising

Advergames

In-Game Advertising Breakdown Data by Application

Mobile phone

PC

Others

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified.The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

The In-Game Advertising Market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The In-Game Advertising Market report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

In-Game Advertising Market Overview: commodity range, highlights of segmental analysis, and market size forecast;

commodity range, highlights of segmental analysis, and market size forecast; Global In-Game Advertising Market Competition: production, revenue, and price shares and sheds light on competitive situations and trends;

production, revenue, and price shares and sheds light on competitive situations and trends; In-Game Advertising Market Regional Production: production, revenue, price, and gross margin of regional niches;

production, revenue, price, and gross margin of regional niches; Consumption: centers around regional In-Game Advertising consumption in different regions worldwide;

centers around regional In-Game Advertising consumption in different regions worldwide; Research Findings and Conclusion: comprehend exactly what the analysts use with this study and the worldwide In-Game Advertising market and includes invaluable suggestions for achieving results.

