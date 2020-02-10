Electric Trucks Market Value with Status and Global Analysis 2020 to 2026

The Electric Trucks Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Global Electric Trucks market size will reach 18500 million US$ by 2025, from 590 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 53.8% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Global Electric Trucks Market are Dongfeng, BAIC, Guohong Auto, Chongqing Ruichi, BYD, Alke XT, Zenith Motors, Voltia and others.

Jul 17, 2019- Dongfeng – Nissan joint venture has launched a fully electric pickup truck onto the Chinese market. The new model is part of the two companies’ strategy to bring more than 20 new electric models to China by 2022. The Dongfeng Rich 6 EV is a 119 kW electric version of the Dongfeng Rich 6, which is already available as a petrol-powered vehicle. The all-electric vehicle is equipped with a 68 kWh rechargeable battery, offering an impressive NEDC range of around 400 kilometres. A quick charge should fill the battery to 80 per cent in 45 minutes.

Regional Outlook of Electric Trucks Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

On The Basis Of Product, The Electric Trucks Market Is Primarily Split Into

Light and Medium-duty Truck

Heavy-duty Truck

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Logistics

Municipal

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics – We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.

Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.

Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis help clients to have early mover advantage.

Interrelated opportunities – This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.

